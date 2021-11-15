Porzingis helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

Denver's five-game winning streak was snapped in Monday night's road loss.

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101.

Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who have won five of their last six games.

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who finished a back-to-back and saw a five-game winning streak end.

>>Video above: Tim Connelly describes the value of Nikola Jokic to the Nuggets

