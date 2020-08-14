Stanley Johnson scores 23 points to help Raptors top Nuggets 117-109

Denver has lost three straight but is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors closed out their regular season with a 117-109 victory over the slipping Denver Nuggets.

Both teams entered the game already locked into playoff position. Denver has lost three straight but is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Toronto is the No. 2 in the Eastern Conference after winning seven of its eight games played in the NBA's bubble in Central Florida.

Denver’s PJ Dozier highlighted his team-high 20-point performance by hitting five of six 3-point shots.

The Denver Nuggets first round playoff schedule against the Utah Jazz was released early Thursday night, with the two teams scheduled to start the series on Monday, Aug. 17.

The full schedule for the series, with all seven games taking place in the NBA's Orlando bubble, is a follows:

Game 1... Monday, Aug. 17... 11:30 a.m. MT (ESPN / Altitude)

Game 2... Wednesday, Aug. 19... 2:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 3... Friday, Aug. 21... 2:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 4... Sunday, Aug. 23... 7:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 5*... Tuesday, Aug. 25... TBD (TBD / Altitude)

Game 6*... Thursday, Aug. 27... TBD (ESPN / Altitude)

Game 7*... Saturday, Aug. 29... TBD (TNT / Altitude)

* If necessary

The Nuggets still have one more regular season game on Friday night against the Raptors, but with playoff seeding locked in, it's essentially meaningless.

Starters Gary Harris and Will Barton, who haven't played in the restart at all, have already been ruled out. Their status for the playoffs remains highly unclear.

Denver won its first playoff series in a decade in 2019, knocking off San Antonio in seven games before losing to Portland in round two in a series that also went seven games.