The Denver Nuggets traded recently acquired Shabazz Napier to the Wizards for shooting guard Jordan McRae on Thursday afternoon, according The Washington Post and ESPN.

A source told 9Sports the deal was in the works and will be made official shortly.

Napier was acquired by Denver on Wednesday night as part of a four-team, 12-player deal that saw the Nuggets move on from Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Nappier gave the Nuggets a fourth point guard behind Jamal Murray, Monte Morris and P.J. Dozier, so he was expendable.

In 29 games with Washington this season, McRae has averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 37.7% from three-point range.

The Nuggets are next in action Saturday night in Phoenix against the Suns.

RELATED: Report: Nuggets trade Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt

RELATED: Jokic's 31-21-10 triple-double leads Nuggets past Jazz 98-95

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports