The Denver Nuggets have traded Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez fewer than two days before the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski has Beasley and Hernangomez headed to Minnesota, while the Nuggets will receive Gerald Green and a first round pick (FRP) from the Houston Rockets in return.

The NBA insider later tweeted Denver would also be receiving one additional player.

Moments later, Wojnarowski added additional pieces going to and from Denver in this reported trade.

Beasley was averaging 7.3 points per game for the Nuggets on the year while Hernangomez was averaging 3.0 PPG on the season.

Both were slated to be free agents this summer.

Vanderbilt was a seldom-used reserve for the Nuggets, appearing in just eight games in 2019-2020.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1:00 p.m. MST.

RELATED: Jokic scores 29 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Blazers 127-99

RELATED: Denver Nuggets, Breckenridge Brewery team up for co-branded beer

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports