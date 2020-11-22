Reports: Nuggets re-sign Paul Millsap, pull offer to Torrey Craig

Denver is still reeling from the unexpected departure of Jerami Grant to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

DENVER — Paul Millsap will remain a member of the Denver Nuggets.

Multiple outlets reported on Saturday afternoon that Millsap and the Nuggets have agreed on a one-year, $10M deal to keep the forward in Denver. The Celtics aggressively pursued Millsap, but with stability and his family settled in Colorado, Millsap didn't want to move.

The Nuggets also rescinded their qualifying offer to Torrey Craig, making him an unrestricted free agent, paving the way for him to almost certainly leave the team. Denver lost Mason Plumlee and surprisingly Jerami Grant to the Pistons on Friday night.

The Nuggets also agreed to terms with free agent JaMychal Green from the Los Angeles Clippers late Friday night.

The NBA season will return next month, with teams slated to play a 72-game schedule. Denver is coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance after defeating the Jazz and Clippers in the NBA bubble in Orlando before falling in five games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent Paul Millsap has agreed to a one-year, $10M-plus deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, his agent DeAngelo Simmons tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Denver has pulled the qualifying offer on forward Torrey Craig, which allows him to become an unrestricted free agent, source tells ESPN. The Nuggets have valued Craig, but ran out of roster spots for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

No love 👌🏾 — Torrey Craig (@TCraig_23) November 21, 2020

