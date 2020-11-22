Reports: Nuggets re-sign Paul Millsap, pull offer to Torrey Craig

DENVER — Paul Millsap will remain a member of the Denver Nuggets.
Multiple outlets reported on Saturday afternoon that Millsap and the Nuggets have agreed on a one-year, $10M deal to keep the forward in Denver. The Celtics aggressively pursued Millsap, but with stability and his family settled in Colorado, Millsap didn't want to move.
The Nuggets also rescinded their qualifying offer to Torrey Craig, making him an unrestricted free agent, paving the way for him to almost certainly leave the team. Denver lost Mason Plumlee and surprisingly Jerami Grant to the Pistons on Friday night.
The Nuggets also agreed to terms with free agent JaMychal Green from the Los Angeles Clippers late Friday night.
The NBA season will return next month, with teams slated to play a 72-game schedule. Denver is coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance after defeating the Jazz and Clippers in the NBA bubble in Orlando before falling in five games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.