Former Seahawk cornerback takes shot at Nuggets

A frequent critic of Russell Wilson is the latest media personality to take a shot at the Nuggets.

DENVER — Even a NBA title could not silence the critics of the Denver Nuggets.

Fox Sports analyst and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is the latest media personality to take a shot at the world-champion Nuggets.

Sherman, appearing on his FS1 talk show "Undisputed" Wednesday, said the history books will not remember Nuggets head coach Michael Malone or the Nuggets' championship team.

"Michael Malone has had one successful season," Sherman said. "Michael Malone has had one successful season, and he, LeBron James could really give a you-know-what, as you would say about what Michael Malone is doing.

"Michael Malone will be a irrelevant, erroneous name in the history books of the NBA. He'll be a guy who wins one championship, maybe two at the greatest, and then he'll be forgotten about, as most people are, as people will forget about this Denver Nuggets championship team. They will not forget about LeBron James," Sherman said.

Sherman previously is known for being a huge critic of his former Seattle Seahawks teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

The defending champion Nuggets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to kick off the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

TNT's "Inside the NBA" team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will be doing their show on-site for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage from Denver for the opener.

The "NBA on TNT American Express Road Show" will be held for fans at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus in Denver.

Other attractions include sports-themed trivia for prizes, a fan watch party, an arcade, a half-court skills challenge, and shirt and food giveaways. A custom mural celebrating the defending champs and the "NBA on TNT" studio team, created by local artist Thomas "Detour" Evans, will be on display.

