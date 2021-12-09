Spurs topple Nuggets 123-111, snapping two-game skid

Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double of the season in Denver's loss Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White had 23 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 21 and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in beating the Denver Nuggets 123-111, snapping a two-game skid.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which is in the middle of a five-game homestand. Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season for Denver.

Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Will Barton had 19. Denver closes a seven-game road trip Saturday in San Antonio.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.