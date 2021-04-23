Stephen Curry, Warriors welcome back fans and beat Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry clashed Friday night in a matchup of MVP candidates.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Draymond Green had 19 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors welcomed back fans for the first time since the pandemic began by beating the Denver Nuggets 118-97.

Nikola Jokic scored 19 points for Denver in a matchup of MVP candidates with him and Curry, who received a rare technical with 33.7 seconds left in the third wanting a foul call.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 26 points featuring seven 3-pointers.

Denver forward Will Barton went down 59 seconds into the game with a strained right hamstring and didn’t return.

