Blue stripe painted on Denver street for Nuggets parade

The Nuggets' parade route is adorned with blue as the Mile High City celebrates the 2023 NBA champions.

DENVER — Colorado is ready to celebrate a sports championship with a parade through the Mile High City for the second time in a year.

The Denver Nuggets will celebrate their new NBA championship trophy with a parade and rally Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is helping celebrate the 2023 NBA champions as well, preparing for the festivities with a painted stripe along the parade route.

DOTI crews painted a blue stripe Wednesday along a stretch of the parade route on Broadway from 17th Street to Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver.

DOTI is doing its part to welcome thousands of Denverites to downtown tomorrow, adorning the parade route in Nuggets blue!

The Nuggets championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The parade will start at Denver's Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then travel south on Broadway to Civic Center Park.

The parade is expected to arrive at Civic Center Park and the Denver City and County Building around 12 p.m.

