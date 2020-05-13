x
On this day in sports: Nuggets lose Game 7 at home to Trail Blazers

Denver had a chance to move to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009, but couldn't secure the win.

DENVER — It was not a good day one year ago today at Pepsi Center. 

On May 12, 2019 the Denver Nuggets were one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2009, but couldn't get the job done against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets were up 12 after the first quarter, but Portland was the better team the rest of the way. Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, but CJ McCollum was even better, scoring a game-high 37 points and leading the Trail Blazers to a stunning 100-96 win.

Portland would go on to get swept by Golden State in the conference finals. 

