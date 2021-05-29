Trail Blazers beat Nuggets 115-95 in Game 4 to tie series

The opening-round playoff series returns to Denver on Tuesday night for Game 5.

PORTLAND, Ore — Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 115-95 on Saturday in Game 4 to even the first-round series.

Powell made four 3-points and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Denver before sitting out the final quarter.

Portland star Damian Lillard was 1 for 10 from the field but finished with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

