NBA's championship trophy skydives into Denver

DENVER — The championship trophy of the NBA fell into Denver before the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The NBA released video Thursday of the Larry O’Brien Trophy skydiving into Denver ahead of Game 1 of the Finals at Ball Arena.

The NBA said the skydive culminated a monthlong “bucket list” that has seen the trophy engage with fans and celebrities at events and landmarks.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy was harnessed to a professional skydiver and flanked by two skydivers wearing Nuggets and Heat jerseys.

The trophy made a safe landing outside Empower Field at Mile High where it was greeted by Malika Andrews of ESPN.

The trophy then received a police escort to Ball Arena.

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s The Larry O’Brien Trophy skydiving to Heat/Nuggets for Game 1 tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/SVF8sZNCLH — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2023

The NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy has reached new extreme heights by skydiving into downtown Denver to arrive for Game 1 of the 2023 #NBAFinals , which tips off tonight on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET /6:30 p.m. MT. https://t.co/ncOfRvlXxu pic.twitter.com/kqfUZRpS7J — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 1, 2023

After completing an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week, the Nuggets face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals begins Thursday night when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night. Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series to earn its second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* if necessary

All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

