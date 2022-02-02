Jazz complete season sweep over Nuggets, 108-104

Denver's road trip ended with a loss at Utah on Wednesday night.

SALT LAKE CITY — Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 108-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Mike Conley scored 17 points for Utah. Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points apiece.

Six Jazz players scored in double figures. Utah won for just the third time in 14 games. The Jazz swept the season series against the Nuggets.

Bryn Forbes scored 26 points to lead Denver. Monte Morris added 15 points, Will Barton scored 14 and Davon Reed 13 for the Nuggets.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

