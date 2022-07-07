Vlatko Cancar signs multi-year deal with Nuggets

Čančar was originally selected by the Nuggets with the 49th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Vlatko Čančar to a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Čančar, 25, was originally selected by Denver with the 49th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The native of Slovenia first signed with the Nuggets in 2019.

Čančar has appeared in 70 games (two starts) for Denver over the past three seasons, averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game.

Čančar appeared in 15 games during the 2021-22 season.

Details about the contract were not immediately available.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.