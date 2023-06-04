VOTE | Which is your favorite Nuggets logo?

Cast your vote for the best logo the Denver Nuggets have used over the years!

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

But the journey to get here has been decades in the making. Since officially joining the league in 1976, the Nuggets have had multiple different logos along the way.

So which one was the best? We need your help to decide!

From Maxie the Miner, to the rainbow skyline, to the current pickaxe -- there are plenty of options. Check out the logos Denver has used over the years and let us know which one is your favorite.

> VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE NUGGETS LOGO BELOW!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: NBA Finals 2023

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n