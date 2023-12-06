Re-watch the moment the Denver Nuggets won the championship

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have made franchise history, taking home the team's first Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Denver went into Monday's game with three series wins and one loss.

The Heat's Jimmy Butler scored eight straight points to help the team take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and clinch the title for Denver.

Fans at Ball Arena (and likely everywhere they were watching) stood in awe watching the Nuggets take the win.

Re-watch the final moments of the championship game.

Clip 1

THE STAGE IS SET 🍿



KCP's steal and free throws give Denver a 3-point lead with 24.7 seconds to go in Game 5 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ty6ycMYPjj — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Clip 2

The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the 1st time in the franchise's history 👏



🏆 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏆



DEN: 94

MIA: 89 pic.twitter.com/TDGO42ctwt — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

And here's the moment Nikola Jokic's family watched the 2023 MVP secure the win.

THE JOKIC FAMILY CELEBRATES ♥



The Denver Nuggets are the 2022-23 NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/jEV1kJzdqm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

