Re-watch the moment the Denver Nuggets won the championship

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have made franchise history, taking home the team's first Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Denver went into Monday's game with three series wins and one loss.
The Heat's Jimmy Butler scored eight straight points to help the team take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.
Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and clinch the title for Denver.
Fans at Ball Arena (and likely everywhere they were watching) stood in awe watching the Nuggets take the win.
Re-watch the final moments of the championship game.
Clip 1
Clip 2
And here's the moment Nikola Jokic's family watched the 2023 MVP secure the win.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver Nuggets: NBA Finals 2023
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.