HOUSTON, Texas — Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals.

He just missed his second straight triple-double.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets - down five players, including three starters - with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season.

