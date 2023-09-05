Nuggets center Nikola Jokic might have the most on the line of any NBA player this week.

DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won two MVPs, made the Western Conference Finals in 2020, and has piled up regular-season wins throughout his NBA career. But his postseason bona fides became a central focus of the debate around him this season as he competed for a third straight MVP -- and as Denver pushed for the top seed in the conference.

Tied 2-2 heading into a massive home Game Five on Tuesday night, Jokic and his greatness are in focus once again.

On a Monday edition of the Locked On NBA podcast, host David Locke was joined by Locked On NBA Insider Howard Beck to discuss Jokic’s status in the league, his performance in the series so far, and what’s at stake going forward.

“He’s removing all doubt of where he actually really deserves to be in all-time greats,” Locke said.

Jokic scored 53 points in Game Four on the road, bringing Denver within a few late plays of victory. He has vacillated between scorer and passer easily, and been the best player on the court throughout much of the series.

Still, the Nuggets have lost in the second round in back-to-back seasons, which is below the standard for the greatest players ever.

“There’s any different number of ways you can break down how we define a guy’s career ultimately, the legacy, all that stuff, and we want to see the all-time greats be all-time greats when it matters most,” Beck said. “We don’t want to see them lose in the second round.”

“If the Nuggets lose in this series, even if it’s in seven … it’s going to be right back to why we are justified in doubting Jokic,” Beck added.

The Nuggets host Game Five and a potential Game Seven this week, and Jokic will have to be great to get past a daunting, star-powered Phoenix team featuring Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.