Sources: Will Barton declines player option for upcoming season

Barton and the Denver Nuggets can still reach a deal in free agency, which begins in August.

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton has declined his player option for the upcoming 2021-22 season, according to multiple sources.

Both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.

Barton's player option was for $14.7 million. Although he has opted to decline, both side remain optimistic to reach a deal once free agency begins in August.

Barton played in 56 games for the Nuggets this past season (2020-21), starting all but four of them. He averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He turned 30 this January.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets G/F Will Barton has declined his $14.7M player option for the 2021-2022 season and will become a free agent. There’s a strong interest between the organization and Barton to negotiate a new deal once free agency opens in August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2021

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton will decline his $14.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Both sides are hopeful to find a deal in free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2021

