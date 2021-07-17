Sources: Will Barton declines player option for upcoming season

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton has declined his player option for the upcoming 2021-22 season, according to multiple sources.
Both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.
Barton's player option was for $14.7 million. Although he has opted to decline, both side remain optimistic to reach a deal once free agency begins in August.
Barton played in 56 games for the Nuggets this past season (2020-21), starting all but four of them. He averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He turned 30 this January.
>>Video above: LockedOn podcast: Denver Nuggets season recap plus an off-season preview
