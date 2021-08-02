Reports: Free agents Will Barton, JaMychal Green re-signing with Nuggets

Barton declined his player option last month for $14.7M and will return to Denver on a two-year contract worth $32M. Green will sign for two years and $17M.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are going to run it back.

As NBA free agency began with a flurry on Monday afternoon, the team reportedly re-signed unrestricted free agents Will Barton and JaMychal Green to two-year contracts. Barton's deal is worth $32M and Green's is worth $17M.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported the Barton signing, while Shams Charania of The Athletic was first on the Green news.

Barton declined a player option last month that would have paid him $14.7M to return to the Nuggets on a one-year deal, instead betting on himself and ultimately landing a higher salary the next two seasons. Barton played in 56 games for the Nuggets this past season (2020-21), starting all but four of them. He averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He turned 30 this January.

Green's deal will include a player option for next season (2022-23), according to Charania. In his first season with the Nuggets last year Green averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Denver will continue to build its roster around reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, although Murray will miss most of the 2021-22 regular season after tearing his ACL in April.

The Nuggets won their first round playoff series this past summer against the Trail Blazers, but were swept by eventual NBA runner-up Phoenix in the second round.