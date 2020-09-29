Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach after seven seasons

The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doc Rivers says he’s out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, though did not specify if he chose to leave on his own or if he was fired.

The Clippers say it was a mutual decision. Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he is not returning as coach.

The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them - major success for a once-woebegone franchise.

This season's team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for an NBA championship.