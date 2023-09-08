Anthony Edwards fined by the NBA for his chair chuck after the Timberwolves' ouster in Denver

The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets.

DENVER — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for “recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court." The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets, when Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury. He said the chair was in his way and meant no harm to the bystanders involved. The charges were dismissed last month, the league said.

Edwards signed a five-year maximum contract extension this summer that could reach $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team. He's currently training with Team USA for the World Cup.

