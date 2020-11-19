Former CU Buffs standout Tyler Bey selected No. 36 overall in 2020 NBA Draft

Some projected Bey would go in the first round, but he ultimately fell to the second round with a bit of a draft night slide.

DALLAS — Former CU guard/forward Tyler Bey was picked No. 36 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Philadelphia 76ers, with his rights being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Some projected Bey would go in the first round, but he ultimately fell to the second round with a bit of a draft-night slide.

Bey played three seasons in Boulder, averaging 11.2 points per game over his career to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 1 block per game. Bey was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

“Very excited for Tyler and his family. Every kid that that comes to Colorado comes with dreams of hopefully someday playing in the NBA, and not everybody's going to experience that reality. But fact is Tyler was drafted 36th by Philadelphia and is going to be traded to Dallas as long as everything goes right. It’s a great organization and I think they value what Tyler is all about and I think he'll fit in great with the Mavericks. Anytime you're a part of helping kids reach their dream, it's very, very gratifying," CU head coach Tad Boyle said in a statement late Wednesday night.

The 2020 draft was held virtually, with top basketball executives working in their home cities as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the picks live on the ESPN broadcast from a studio in Bristol, Connecticut.