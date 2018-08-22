Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested in New York over the weekend for misdemeanor marijuana possession, police confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday morning.

Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department wrote in an email that Faried, 28, was a passenger in a Cadillac Escalade driving through a DWI checkpoint when police noticed "a strong odor of marijuana" coming from the vehicle.

Faried was found to be in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana, according to Ralph, and he was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession, a misdemeanor. Two other people in the vehicle were given tickets for unlawful possession, indicating that they had less than two ounces of marijuana.

The Southampton Press, which first reported Faried's arrest, noted that the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and that Faried was released on $500 bail.

Faried averaged 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Denver Nuggets last season and was traded Brooklyn last month.

The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that they were aware of the situation and "(we) are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

