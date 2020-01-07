Lakers add former Nuggets guard J.R. Smith for championship push

Smith was a key bench player for the 2008-2009 Nuggets, who made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

LOS ANGELES — J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push.

The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player. Smith is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons for his decision not to finish the season with the Lakers in Orlando.

The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the league since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James.

They won the NBA title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.