Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win outside Staples Center

The mayor urged people on Twitter to celebrate the win from home.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

LOS ANGELES — Police and California Highway Patrol officers shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area Sunday night after the Lakers won the NBA Finals

Thousands of people gathered outside Staples Center after the team beat the Miami Heat inside the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Multiple news outlets reported some fans got rowdy during celebrations — including rocks and bottles thrown at officers, fireworks being set in the street and cars doing "donuts." Witnesses say officers fired "beanbag rounds" at one point, which sent some people running. 

For the full story, click HERE.

