LOS ANGELES — An emotional pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Friday night was brought to a stirring climax, courtesy of Lakers star LeBron James.

The Lakers matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is Los Angeles' first game since the death of Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The pregame ceremony featured a performance of 'Amazing Grace' by Usher, the national anthem by Boyz II Men, and a video tribute to Bryant.

Then it was LeBron's turn to take the microphone.

The four-time MVP, now in his second year as a member of the Lakers, decided to discard the prepared text he had written down.

"Laker Nation, I'll be selling you all short if I read off this shit, so I'm going to go straight from the heart," the Akron native said. And so he did.

"I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, broken down body, the countless hours the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38, and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years," LeBron said, fighting through the tears.

At the end of the speech, James said "In the words of Kobe Bryant, mamba out. But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on brother."

Before the pregame ceremony, James unveiled his new 'Mamba 4 Life' tattoo that he had made this week.

James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis both hinted at their new tattoos on Instagram Thursday. James posted a photo of his thigh and the outline of a tattoo that appears to be a snake, a likely tribute to Bryant's famous "Black Mamba" nickname. Davis also posted a photo of his thigh with tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia designing his ink.

Kobe Bryant tributes as Lakers play first game since his death The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant hangs in the rafters during a moment of silence prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Memorial for Kobe Bryant Wall for Kobe Bryant Mural for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial for Kobe Bryant Memorial outside Staples Center for Kobe Bryant Mural in Los Angeles to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant Two seats are reserved courtside for Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Two seats are reserved courtside for Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kelli Pearson and her husband created this massive grass tribute to Kobe Bryant at a local park in Pleasanton, California. They used special technology that bends grass to make up the light and dark contrast. Artists put on the finishing touches on a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

