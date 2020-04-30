x
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

'Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,' will air on NBC on May 16 at 6:00 p.m. MST.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air on NBC on May 16 at 6:00 p.m. MST.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

