Lakers top Heat 102-96, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis punched his chest in celebration.
LeBron James let out a huge scream.
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the cusp of what they want most. Davis’ 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left was the backbreaker, James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
The Lakers lead the best-of-seven 3-1, and can win the title when the series resumes Friday.
