Lakers top Heat 102-96, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

Los Angeles can close out the series on Friday in Game 5.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward Markieff Morris react during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis punched his chest in celebration.

LeBron James let out a huge scream.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the cusp of what they want most. Davis’ 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left was the backbreaker, James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven 3-1, and can win the title when the series resumes Friday.

