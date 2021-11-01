Mavericks-Pelicans game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Dallas doesn't have the requisite eight players necessary to play Monday night, according to multiple media reports.

DALLAS — Updated at 3:22 p.m. with a statement from the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed by the NBA, due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks said the postponement was to "ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and team personnel, not because the Mavs would have failed to field a team of the required eight players."

There were previous reports that the team did not have enough players available.

Dallas initially had a positive coronavirus case when they were in Denver, leading to three total players remaining in Colorado, in accordance with protocols. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Josh Richardson all stayed behind in Denver due to contact tracing.

Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber subsequently tested positive upon the team's return to Texas, according to reports. That positive test forced Dallas to shut down their practice facility on Sunday.

A day later, their game against New Orleans was postponed.

The NBA also said in their release about the postponement that the league and the player's association would meet on Monday to discuss modifications to the NBA's health and safety protocols.