x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Nba

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Miami extended the NBA Finals series with a victory Friday night in Game 5.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots over Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder and forward Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The trophy was ready. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance.

The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night. Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Heat watched Danny Green’s wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds bounce off the rim on the way to beating the Los Angeles  111-108 - cutting the Lakers’ lead in the title series to 3-2.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

RELATED: A look back at the Nuggets' 2020 playoff run

RELATED: Lakers top Heat 102-96, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports