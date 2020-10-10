Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The trophy was ready. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance.
The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night. Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Heat watched Danny Green’s wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds bounce off the rim on the way to beating the Los Angeles 111-108 - cutting the Lakers’ lead in the title series to 3-2.
Game 6 is Sunday night.
