Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick

The Timberwolves won the lottery on Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Georgia guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Mississippi's Breein Tyree (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile.

The Timberwolves won the lottery on Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials conducting the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey. Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth.

The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon.

