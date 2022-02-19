NBA All-Star Saturday Night: What to expect

CLEVELAND — On the eve of Sunday night's 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host NBA All-Star Saturday Night.
What follows is everything you need to know about the event, which includes the annual Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.
Event info, how to watch on TV, stream:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV channel: TNT Drama
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Events and participants
Skills Challenge
- Team Rookies (Scottie Barnes/Cade Cunningham/Josh Giddey)
- Team Cavs (Darius Garland/Jarrett Allen/Evan Mobley)
- Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis/Alex/Thanasis)
3-point Contest
- Patty Mills
- Trae Young
- Fred VanVleet
- Desmond Bane
- Luke Kennard
- Zach LaVine
- CJ McCollum
- Karl-Anthony Towns
Slam Dunk Contest
- Jalen Green
- Obi Toppin
- Cole Anthony
- Juan Toscano-Anderson
