Nba

NBA All-Star Saturday Night: What to expect

NBA All-Star Saturday Night will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night.

CLEVELAND — On the eve of Sunday night's 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

What follows is everything you need to know about the event, which includes the annual Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

Event info, how to watch on TV, stream:

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV channel: TNT Drama
  • Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Events and participants

Skills Challenge

  • Team Rookies (Scottie Barnes/Cade Cunningham/Josh Giddey)
  • Team Cavs (Darius Garland/Jarrett Allen/Evan Mobley)
  • Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis/Alex/Thanasis)

3-point Contest

  • Patty Mills
  • Trae Young
  • Fred VanVleet
  • Desmond Bane
  • Luke Kennard
  • Zach LaVine
  • CJ McCollum
  • Karl-Anthony Towns

Slam Dunk Contest

  • Jalen Green
  • Obi Toppin
  • Cole Anthony
  • Juan Toscano-Anderson

