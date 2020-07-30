Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night

Some players raised a fist as the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneeled alongside one another before the first game of the NBA restart on Thursday night, an unprecedented image for the league in unprecedented times.

The coaches - New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry and Utah’s Quin Snyder - were next to one another, their arms locked together.

Some players raised a fist as the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played, the first of what is expected to be many silent statements calling for racial justice and equality following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.