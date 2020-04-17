NEW YORK — NBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15.

The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association.

It is the first direct hit to player salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the league to miss 259 regular season games.

All players recently received full paychecks earlier this week, on April 15.

