New poll of NBA players shows desire to play and finish season, if safe

The poll conducted by the NBPA was informal but gave a sense players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season.

MIAMI — A person familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be “overwhelming” support for any plan that has this season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season.

A source shared these details with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it was not to be detailed publicly.