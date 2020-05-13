x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nba

New poll of NBA players shows desire to play and finish season, if safe

The poll conducted by the NBPA was informal but gave a sense players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season.
Credit: AP
In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photograph, the Pepsi Center, home tof the NHL Colorado Avalanche, is shown in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI — A person familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be “overwhelming” support for any plan that has this season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season.

A source shared these details with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it was not to be detailed publicly.  

The Denver Nuggets reopened their practice facility on Monday, but with strict social distancing guidelines in place and no clear indication how many players, if any, returned to the court. 

RELATED: On this day in sports: Nuggets lose Game 7 at home to Trail Blazers

RELATED: NBA teams start to reopen facilities, as plan for tests begins emerging

RELATED: NBA pushes back draft combine, draft lottery set to happen in Chicago this month