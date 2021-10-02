Nuggets featured on new Budweiser throwback cans

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are among the teams featured by Anheuser-Busch on new cans and bottles Budweiser beer.
Designed by Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., the Nuggets' design is one of 24 featured by Budweiser with a throwback, vintage look on cans and bottles.
Anheuser-Busch said the designs are inspired by the jerseys "of the NBA's greatest dynasties."
The cans will be sold nationwide beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10.
> Above video: Budweiser sits out the Super Bowl.
Budweiser vintage NBA cans
