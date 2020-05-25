Patrick Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19

Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter that his father was getting better and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay.

Patrick Ewing’s son says the Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks for 15 seasons announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay.