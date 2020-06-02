Multiple sources are reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized a deal to send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State for point guard D'Angelo Russell.

Among those spreading word of the deal is ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who says the Wolves will send Wiggins, a 2021 protected first round pick and a 2021 second round pick to the Warriors. Along with Russell, Minnesota will reportedly receive guard Jacob Evans and power forward Omari Spellman.

At this time, those terms have not been confirmed.

Timberwolves GM Gersson Rosas has reportedly talked about swinging a deal for Russell since the beginning of the season. The 23-year-old point guard is averaging nearly 24 points and more than 6 assists a game in 32 minutes playing time. Nearly as important is the fact that Russell is a good friend of Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, and the two have talked about playing together.

Wiggins was selected by Minnesota as the top overall pick in the 2014 draft. Over his career the 6 foot 8 inch guard has averaged nearly 20 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, but has been seen by some as an underachiever. Wiggins signed a max-deal extension in 2017, for a reported $148 million.

RELATED: Timberwolves move Covington in huge trade deadline deal

RELATED: Timberwolves players, fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant