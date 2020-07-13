Westbrook received his test results before heading to the NBA Bubble in Orlando, the player tweeted.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets star Russel Westbrook is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to his Twitter account Monday.

Westbrook received his test results before the team left for Orlando, the post said.

He is doing OK and looks forward to rejoining the team once he is cleared.

"Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!" Westbrook tweeted.

Several top NBA teams have been migrating to an enclosed environment— otherwise known as the NBA Bubble— at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

It is designed to protect players during the 2019-20 season from COVID-19.

While living inside the Bubble all inhabitants, including coaches, players and others, must be tested daily.