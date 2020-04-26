Some NBA facilities will begin to reopen on Friday

The city of Denver is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 8, so players from the Nuggets would not be able to work out for at least another week.

A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday May 1, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

The city of Denver is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 8, so players from the Nuggets would not be able to work out for at least another week, depending on if the order expires or is extended.

In a conference call with reporters this week, head coach Michael Malone said he expected his team to be ready, whenever they are allowed to return.