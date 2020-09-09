Hammon is one of two Spurs assistant coaches cited in the report.

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off the rumors of Gregg Popovich potentially leaving San Antonio to coach another NBA franchise (don't worry, he's staying put for now), now Spurs fans will have their eyes on another coaching vacancy that could affect the Silver and Black.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday morning that the Indiana Pacers will be interviewing Becky Hammon as the Eastern Conference squad gets started on the early stages of a search for a new head coach.

Hammon, who in 2014 became the first full-time female assistant coach in the league, is one of "more than a dozen candidates" participating in the first round of virtual interviews, Wojnarowski reported.

ESPN Sources: Pacers beginning with a wide-ranging list in coaching search, including Becky Hammon and Dave Joerger: https://t.co/aD6TZp9y7r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

And Hammon isn't the only member of Popovich's coaching staff to be considered; Will Hardy, who has been with the Spurs for about a decade, was also named in the ESPN report.