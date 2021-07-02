A very rare NBA day: Curry, Jokic score 50 in losses

The NBA had two 50-point scorers in losing efforts on the same day for only the third time.

Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic were part of history Saturday. It wasn’t the sort that they’ll savor.

Jokic scored 50 points in Denver’s loss to Sacramento, and Curry scored 57 points as Golden State fell in Dallas.

On Nov. 18, 2019, Damian Lillard scored 60 in Portland’s loss to Brooklyn and D’Angelo Russell scored 52 in the Warriors’ loss to Minnesota.

And on April 9, 1978, George Gervin scored 63 for San Antonio against the New Orleans Jazz, and David Thompson scored 73 for Denver against Detroit.

