Suns trading Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and more for Wizards' Bradley Beal, ESPN reports

The Washington Wizards are expected to send three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the sun for a package including Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and more.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are reportedly trading Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and several second-round picks and pick swaps for the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the teams told ESPN that "a framework is in place" to eventually place Beal with the Suns, however, it could still take a few days to finalize the deal's details.

Beal is reportedly lifting his no-trade clause with the Wizards to allow for the deal to go through.

Beal will be joining Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, and Devin Booker as some of the team's high-profile picks.

