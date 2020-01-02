LOS ANGELES — After a solemn week, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to play their first game since the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

But before the players took the court to take on the Portland Trail Blazer, tributes were held at the Staple Center in honor of the star and his 13-year-daughter Gianna. The two were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Sunday.

To kick off the pregame tribute, Atlanta native Usher sang "Amazing Grace". The singer stood center court with two stands of purple and gold flowers behind him - one in the shape of the number 8 and the other of the number 24. Both were numbers that Bryant wore on his jersey.

RELATED: Kobe tribute inside the Staples Center ahead of tonight's Lakers game

As Usher performed, the room was silent. Many of the players were also seen with tears in their eyes.

And, as Usher sang the final note, the room filled with cheers and applause.

Singer Usher performs during a memorial prior to an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

AP

Fans walked inside the arena and saw the seats covered in No. 8 and No. 24 Bryant jerseys.

There were also flowers sitting cross the seats Bryant and his daughter last sat in together at Staples Center. The last game the two attended was on Dec. 29 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks.

Kobe Bryant tributes as Lakers play first game since his death The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant hangs in the rafters during a moment of silence prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Memorial for Kobe Bryant Wall for Kobe Bryant Mural for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial for Kobe Bryant Memorial outside Staples Center for Kobe Bryant Mural in Los Angeles to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant Two seats are reserved courtside for Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Two seats are reserved courtside for Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kelli Pearson and her husband created this massive grass tribute to Kobe Bryant at a local park in Pleasanton, California. They used special technology that bends grass to make up the light and dark contrast. Artists put on the finishing touches on a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

RELATED: 'Mamba 4 Life': LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

Shaq buys fan laptop in Best Buy after touching interaction

Breathtaking mural on Filipino basketball court honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna

Support the families of those who died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe Bryant tribute

'Beautiful blessings taken too soon' | Vanessa Bryant makes statement on Kobe and Gianna