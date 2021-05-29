Virginia beats Maryland to win NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship

The Cavaliers repeat as national champions after beating its old ACC conference rival Maryland 17-16.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Update:

Virginia beat Maryland 17-16 to become repeat champions and end the Teprs chances at a perfect season.

After taking a quick lead in the first quarter, Maryland was unable to stop the attack of Virginia's offense. The Cavaliers mostly held a tight lead in the game after that.

The two colleges connected to the DMV region battled it out till the very end, with Maryland having one last shot at the back of the net with ten seconds left. The Terps had to rally from a deficit of five goals late in the fourth to make it so close in the end.

The 33 combined goals made the 2021 title game the highest-scoring championship played since Maryland and Navy scored a total of 32 goals in the 1975 title game.

This is not the first time that Virginia has beaten Maryland for the national title. The Cavaliers beat the Terps in 2011 to become champions.

Collectively, both Virginia and Maryland have won ten NCAA Men's Lacrosse championships since 1971. The Cavaliers have six titles and the Terps have three, according to NCAA records.

This old Atlantic Coast Conference lacrosse rivalry includes a slight edge for the Terps over the Cavs of 47-46 through 93 matchups dating back to 1926, according to Maryland Athletic Department record books.

Before Monday's game, these two schools had not played since 2019, and they have not played annually since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Both schools were scheduled to play each other in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring college sports.

Virginia is the defending national champion (2019) due to the fact there was not a season in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The last national title Maryland won came in 2017.

Original Story:

Old Rivalry Renewed | Terps and Cavaliers set to face off in NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship

Two colleges connected to the DMV region will be highlighted in men's college lacrosse after both the Maryland Terps and Virginia Cavaliers won their semi-final matchups to face each other in the national championship game on Monday.

"To get here and bring Maryland to this weekend is really important to our school, our state, and our alum," said Maryland's head coach.

Both the Cavaliers (13-4 overall) and Terps (15-0 overall) Saturday victories were held at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut. The same place the national championship will be played.

Virginia beat the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels 12-11 in a close match that came down to the wire. The Cavaliers held the lead for most of the game, but UNC always found a way to stick in it until Virginia's goalkeeper Alex Rode came up with some timely stops at the end.

The Terps had a little bit easier of a time in its matchup. Maryland throttled Duke, beating the Blue Devils 14-5. It really wasn't close as things got later into the second half. By the end of the third quarter, it was 11-4.