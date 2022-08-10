Altitude Sports reaches broadcast agreement with AFA

The Falcons football team opens its season on Sept. 3 against Northern Iowa.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Altitude Sports will soon broadcast select Air Force Academy athletic events.

Altitude announced Wednesday it has reached a two-year agreement will the Air Force Academy through the 2023-24 school year.

The broadcast schedule will feature a selection of men’s and woman’s basketball, men’s hockey, and one football game, Altitude said in a news release.

Altitude will televise the Falcons' football season opener against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 3.

"This is a very exciting day for Falcon Nation, our partnership with Altitude Sports will bring Air Force fans more and better television broadcast opportunities within our region," said Nathan Pine, Air Force director of athletics.

"This was made possible by a change in the Mountain West’s tier three broadcast rights that have now been given back to the individual schools to pursue strategic partnerships like this one Air Force has built with Altitude Sports," Pine said.

"Adding a top-notch NCAA Division I program to our broadcast schedule will allow fans in our region to see more Falcons games and learn more about what the service academy provides to its cadets," said Matthew Krol, vice president and general manager of Altitude Sports. "Air Force competes at a high level every year, and we look forward to bringing some great Mountain West, Atlantic Hockey, and national matchups to our network."

