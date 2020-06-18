Air Force's Ashton Easley sings with Miami Marlins organization

Easley will become the 10th Falcon to play MLB affiliated professional baseball.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Recently graduated Air Force Academy baseball player Ashton Easley was signed by the Miami Marlins organization on Wednesday.

When he suits up for a Marlins minor league affiliate, he will become the 10th Falcon baseball player to play affiliated professional baseball.

He joins former teammate Nic Ready in the organization, after he was drafted by Miami in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Easley is also joined in the MLB affiliated professional ranks by former Falcons Griffin Jax and Jake Gilbert, who are in the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds organizations, respectively.

Easley, a team co-captain, earned Mountain West baseball All-Conference accolades following the shortened 2020 campaign. It was his second time earning postseason All-Conference honors, after he was named to the second team as a junior.

The Flower Mound, Texas native wrapped up a stellar four-year career in the Silver and Blue this past season, displaying his steady production despite the abbreviated schedule.

Easley started in all 19 games in the outfield, batting .299 with three doubles, four triples, eight RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. He was top-100 in nation in total hits with 23, fifth in the country in steals, and was one of just nine players in the nation with four triples.

Easley also made three appearances on the mound, striking out three over three innings, while also earning a save against South Dakota State, March 8.