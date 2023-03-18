UNC's Andrew Alirez captures wrestling national championship

TULSA, Okla. — Andrew Alirez has captured perfection.
It's hard to imagine the Greeley native could add to his already-decorated wrestling career. The now-junior at UNC made history as a four-time state champion at Greeley Central High School.
But now Alirez has a new title: National champion.
Alirez, the No. 2-seeded wrestler in the 141-pound bracket of the NCAA National Championships, defeated Iowa's Real Woods with a 6-4 decision in a battle of unbeatens to cap off a perfect season (28-0).
"I let it fly. I said it earlier I'm willing to die out there. You're going to have to come take it from me," Alirez said on the ESPN broadcast after the victory. "I'll give it everything I got. I don't even do stuff like that, but I'll throw it out on the biggest stage."
Alirez is bringing home the first national championship title to the University of Northern Colorado since 1962.
