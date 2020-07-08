Big Sky postpones football season until spring 2021

A final decision on other Big Sky Conference sports that compete in the fall will be made at a later date.

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference is postponing its fall 2020 football season until spring 2021.

The conference’s Presidents’ Council voted Thursday and announced the move on Friday.

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and ultimately that concern guided our decision-making process over the past few months as we explored every option regarding the 2020 football season,” said Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council. “We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student athletes, coaches and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship. We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”

The Big Sky has begun exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring, according to a statement on the conference's website.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” said Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

A final decision on other Big Sky sports that compete in the fall will be made at a later date.

Big Sky postpones football conference competition until spring https://t.co/3ZtokHDvEp — UNC Athletics (@UNC_Bears) August 7, 2020